KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Multiple people were injured in a crash that happened on Thursday evening.
The crash happened on 7th Street between Miami and Osage.
The police chief tweeted about the crash at about 5:30 p.m.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash.
A total of seven people were injured in the crash and taken to the hospital. One person was critically injured and one sustained moderate injuries. Five people sustained minor injuries.
There is major traffic congestion in the area.
