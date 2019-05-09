2 people hurt after shooting, chase near 45th, Montgall

Two people are hurt after a shooting and chase. It started just after midnight Thursday near 45th Street and Montgall Avenue. 

 (KCTV5 News)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Two people were hurt after a shooting and chase.

Officers were called on a reported shooting just after midnight Thursday near 45th Street and Montgall Avenue. When they arrived on scene, they made with a victim who said several men came into his home and shot him.

Police saw a silver sedan fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop.

A vehicle pursuit was initiated which ended in front of the entrance to Research Hospital and four people were taken into custody.

Police said it was determined that one of the people in the vehicle had also been shot. Both victims were treated and listed in non-life threatening condition.

