KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Two people have minor injuries after an accident involving a bus Sunday night.
Police said that an ATA bus was involved in an accident just before 10 PM at 12th and Harrison in Kansas City, Missouri.
Officials have confirmed that two people do have minor injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
