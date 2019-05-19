KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- More than 1,000 people marched through the Plaza on Sunday.
They were speaking out after several states, including Missouri, passed new anti-abortion legislation.
“It’s nobody’s business why you make your choice,” Molly Hamid said. “It’s your choice to make.”
“It’s a crazy concept that we are backtracking so far,” George Cruz said.
“I was really happy there was a lot of people,” said Chelsie Burroughs. “I’m really proud that there’s so many people willing to fight.”
People of all genders walked through the Country Club Plaza this afternoon chanting, “My body, my choice.”
They started at the J.C. Nichols Fountain, marched, then held a rally in the park.
“I saw a lot of camaraderie,” Hamid said. “A lot of women and men believing in each other.”
The Kansas City Police Department said more than 1,000 people showed up to stand up against recent anti-abortion legislation.
“The politics should just be left out of it, honestly,” Burroughs said. “I’m out here because I think it’s kind of fundamental that we fight for women. Obviously, it’s not okay that these laws are being passed.”
“It feels like a nightmare to me, really,” Alan Cordry said.
“I was definitely upset,” Hamid said. “It’s a weird thing because this fight has already been fought.”
At the very end of the legislative session, Missouri lawmakers sent a bill to Governor Mike Parson’s desk.
It criminalizes abortions after eight weeks and does not make exceptions for pregnant victims of rape or incest.
Governor Parson already praised the bill and is expected to sign it.
Supporters of the bill say they’re fighting Roe v. wade and protecting unborn children.
“It’s almost, like, surreal,” said Kathy Forck, who supports the bill. “Did this really happen? It’s everything that we had hoped for. I just hope and pray that I see that day that Roe v. Wade will be overturned.”
The people on the Plaza’s sidewalks on Sunday disagree.
“If you don’t want to do something, you don’t have to do it, but you can’t stop someone else,” Hamid said.
“There are a bunch of women out here,” Cruz said. “Strong women.”
For some of those women, there are more stories behind their signs.
“I just firmly believe that a woman should be given a choice to do whatever she chooses,” Noblitt said. “Personally, I made the choice to carry my baby to term and I gave birth to a stillborn baby at 27 weeks, but that’s not a decision that everybody can make.”
