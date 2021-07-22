KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Kansas City Parks and Recreation Department said Thursday they will force anyone living in Penn Valley park to leave Friday morning.
This comes after the 90 day hotel program ended last week and a camp in Westport was forced to leave the area. Those people went to Penn Valley Park.
“It’s mentally and physically exhausting,” said Amanda Davies, who is experiencing homelessness. “The only way out is for us to start the foundation with somewhere to stay, somewhere to put our heads at night and build that trust.”
Amanda Davies says she’s lost a lot of trust in the city. She says leaders are not keeping promises made to people experiencing homelessness.
“If people don’t want the people to be out here and homeless, then give them somewhere to go,” said Tamika Roberson, who is formerly homeless. “You can’t keep fighting something and not come up with a solution for it.”
The Kansas City city council on Thursday approved an emergency ordinance that will provide an additional $2.5 million in funding for shelters. It also allows private groups to contract with the city to help homelessness.
Prior to the council's actions on Thursday, the city issued a statement on the matter:
We continue to have concerns about houseless residents’ health and safety. We are leading with a helping hand and conducting continual outreach through social service partners, who have been out to various sites over the last several days. The goal is to get everyone connected with services and options for more permanent housing. There are multiple social service agencies that can help and beds are available in local shelters and we are asking people to go to those places instead of the public right-of-way.
Safety and visibility for our residents and the traveling public and cleanliness of our right-of-way remains our responsibility under City Code. The goal is to keep the public right-of-way and public spaces, including parks, clean and safe. Right-of-way areas are typically the buffer zone and not designed or built for people to live in, so we must ensure safety for all in busy intersections and on public streets and spaces.
For next steps towards longer term solutions, city staff has offered innovative ideas such as the pallet homes village with full social services onsite. The City Council currently has three pieces of legislation before it, and city staff stands ready to take action to implement whichever programs are approved by Council.
“But the problem is it’s going to take such a long time and they need help now,” said Roberson referring to proposed city services.
With the heat picking up in the city, people living in camps know their well being is on the line.
“Well I can tell you there’s been several days where I’ve woken up where it feels like my brain is actually cooking,” said Jesse English, who is experiencing homelessness. “Literally, like the sun is hitting my head.”
English said people living in the camp just need a place to cool off and clean up.
“For anybody to think that we are lesser people or that we don’t deserve to have a roof over our heads or the promises kept, they are a damn fool,” said Davies.
The parks department tells us there will a police presence during the sweep. Parks and Recreation employees will try to connect people with services and pick up what’s left behind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.