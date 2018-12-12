KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- If you’ve driven down Troost lately you may have notice a few new building projects develop.
Several apartment buildings, and a hotel are under construction, and there’s even more to come.
UC-B Properties is a primary developer and wants to revitalize the area back to what it used to be.
And a big step forward is happening this week.
Scholars row, a 50-unit micro mini apartment building, has several tenants moving in this week.
The cost to live there is $850 which includes utilities and even internet.
Though, the deal may interest some there’s also a debate that apartments at this rate will push out those that have lived in this area for years.
Other apartments that UC-B Properties are currently building could cost up to $1100.
According to Councilman Quinton Lucas, the agreement between the city and the developer didn’t mentioned that they had to include a certain percentage of low income apartments.
However, due to the concern an ordinance was put into place this past May that’ll require future developers to reserve at least 10 percent of their units for low-income based rates.
Lucas says an element of gentrification is going to happen as communities are revitalized and property taxes raise.
According to Principal of UC-B Properties, John Hoffman, though they’re not that type of developer, he does hope there are developers that come in and build lower income housing alongside them.
“We want mixed neighborhoods,” Hoffman said. “That’s what we’re all about. We don’t want a whole new group of people coming in and pushing the people who’ve been there all these years to move out. We like the blending.”
There is an apartment complex that’ll soon be in the works at 27th and Troost that UC-B Properties is partnering with another developer on that is said to include a portion of low income based apartment units.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.