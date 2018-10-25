CARROLL COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Two people died in a crash in Carroll County on Tuesday.
The crash happened at 7:38 p.m. at Highway 10 and County Road 340.
The crash happened when a 2010 Mazda went off the right side of a road, hit two road signs, and overturned.
The driver, 55-year-old Charles D. Wells, and the other person inside, 31-year-old Tiffany M. Endicott, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Neither individual was wearing their seat belts.
