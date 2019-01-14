KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Red Cross has an overnight warming shelter at the Hillcrest Community Center but they’re not that full.
Back in the gym is a row of cots, with 22 people checked in for the night, down 9 from Sunday night, and just a small fraction of those without power.
Many people are staying with friends and family, but one woman said there might be another reason.
Marvin Muller lives with his granddaughter who was furious.
Even after they got power back at 4 p.m. Monday, Crista Christian was concerned for elderly people like her grandpa.
“He is a million times more cold than I am but he’s also very set in his ways. These aren’t people that are going to leave their homes,” said Christian.
“We are doing the best that we can,” Katie McDonald with KCP&L stated.
KCP&L’s spokeswoman says you might notice a crew come and go with no immediate results. That’s because they send a survey team first, so the linemen can be more efficient and more prepared.
“It’s kind of like when your washer or dryer goes out and you call a repair man. If they say, what’s the problem? You don’t know until they get there, and they inspect it. And then sometimes they don’t have the equipment,” explained McDonald.
“It was busy signal, busy signal. We didn’t know what was going on. A second time, it was, you got a recording, so you didn’t really get to talk to a person,” voiced Danielle Smith, lost power.
With two little ones and a mother-in-law with electrically operated medical equipment, waiting it out wasn’t an option.
Smith was frustrated at first, but she got a hotel room just an hour or so after losing power so she wasn’t shivering at 49 degrees like her neighbor, which might be why her response to crews on her block was a more positive one.
“Yelled across the street, “Thank you.” And they were like, “We’re sorry it took so long.” And I’m like, “Not a problem, not a problem, at least it’s on’”, Smith voiced.
The first woman made a good point about shelters though, that people without power and without smart phones aren’t getting info about resources.
So, if you have an elderly friend or relative you haven’t heard from, check in on them.
