WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Mark Esper has fired the secretary of the Navy in connection with the controversy over a SEAL whose case has been championed by President Donald Trump.
A Pentagon spokesman says in a statement Sunday that Esper has lost trust and confidence in Navy Secretary Richard Spencer “regarding his lack of candor” over conversations with the White House involving the handling of the SEAL case.
Spokesman Jonathan Hoffman says Spencer submitted his resignation at Esper’s request.
Esper has also recommended to Trump a replacement.
