Pembroke Hill students assemble sack lunches for Harvesters

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Less than a week before Thanksgiving and students at one metro school are giving thanks by giving back.
Students at Pembroke Hill assembled sack lunches Friday with items like fruit cups and crackers.
They collected the food for the project and even decorated the sacks in art class.
The sack lunches will go to Harvesters to distribute to after school programs.
"Children who have been at school all day and are kind of hungry and maybe need a meal to finish off their days ... these go to those kids. That way, they'll have some food in their tummy so they're ready to come back to school the next day," Marcia Machens said.
The kids hoped to assemble 1,000 or more lunches.
