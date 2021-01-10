WASHINGTON (KCTV5/AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday the House will proceed with legislation to impeach President Donald Trump, calling him a threat to democracy after the deadly assault on the Capitol.
Pelosi made the announcement in a letter to colleagues. She said the House will act with solemnity but also urgency with just days remaining before Trump is to leave office on Jan. 20.
“In protecting our Constitution and our Democracy, we will act with urgency, because this President represents an imminent threat to both,” she said.
“The horror of the ongoing assault on our democracy perpetrated by this President is intensified and so is the immediate need for action.”
Local representatives expressed support
U.S. House Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO) and U.S. House Rep. Sharice Davids were among the first to voice support for supporting the president.
Cleaver signed on to Articles of Impeachment floating around the U.S. House.
Davids tweeted the night of the Capitol Assault that Vice President Pence needed to invoke Article 25.
“If Donald Trump loved the United States, if he really loved this country, he would spare us the horror of the next 13 days by quitting and going to Mar-a-Lago and never stepping out in public," Cleaver said on Thursday.
