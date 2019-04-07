KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- “I want people to understand that it’s not ok to lose a child due to the hands of someone else,” Rosilyn Temple, who lost her son to gun violence, said.
Temple knows the pain first hand as her son Antonio Thompson, who she lovingly called “Pee Wee,” was gunned down on Thanksgiving eve in 2011.
“He was only 26-years-old, he would’ve been 33-years-old. It’s been seven years and it’s still unsolved,” Temple said.
Since her son’s death, she’s become a warrior for families going through the same devastation heading up the group Mothers in Charge. She shows up after a young person is taken by violence and helps the families find their way through the kind of grief no parent wants to even think about.
Temple is often at the crime scene itself and said she immediately looks for the victim’s mother, so she can hug her.
The 5K is just another way to come together and remember those lost and stand together in the fight against crime. She wants those who know something, to say something and put those anti-snitching thoughts away for good.
“Take that fear out of their mind, they should be in fear cause (SIC) they’re still out on the streets. They did it once, they probably already did it before and they probably will do it again. So we’ve got to get them off our streets,” Temple said.
As of Saturday, about 50 people were signed up to run Sunday. But by Sunday morning, more than 200 people showed up.
