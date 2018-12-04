KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Deputies are investigating an accident involving a vehicle and pedestrian.
Tuesday night, a vehicle versus pedestrian was reported in the southbound lanes of Interstate 49/71 just south of Longview Road.
A black Volkswagen was traveling south. A pedestrian was initially on the inside shoulder. For unknown reasons, the pedestrian attempted to cross the highway, police said.
The Volkswagen was unable to stop and struck the pedestrian.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Volkswagen was not injured.
Four of the five lanes of southbound Interstate 49/71 were closed for approximately 2 1/2 hours.
