SUGAR CREEK, MO (KCTV) -A pedestrian was struck and killed Friday morning.
The Missouri Highway Patrol says the incident happened about 4:30 a.m. on Missouri Highway 291 south of the Missouri River. The highway was closed at Kentucky Road.
The victim's name has not yet been released.
Stick with KCTV5 News has this story continues to develop.
