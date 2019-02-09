KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- One person was killed overnight following a fatality accident on Bannister Road and Parkwood Avenue.
A man was struck in the area by a black Mitsubishi Mirage at around 1:34 a.m.
Police say the vehicle was traveling east on Bannister Road. The driver of the vehicle told police she attempted to stop, but struck him with the front of her vehicle.
The pedestrian died at the scene.
Police say the driver remained on scene and cooperated with police.
