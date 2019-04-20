KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) –- A person has died after being hit by a vehicle in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday.
The pedestrian was struck on I-70 at Oak Street at about 11:30 a.m.
A semi truck can be seen sitting on the highway and eastbound I-35 in the River Market area has been closed.
No other information is available at this time.
Stay with KCTV5 News for updates
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.