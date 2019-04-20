KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) –- A person has died after being hit by a semi truck in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday.
The pedestrian was struck on I-70 at Main Street at about about 11:30 a.m.
According to the police, a white semi truck and trailer were headed east on I-70 when a pedestrian on the north side of the road crossed the interstate.
The truck driver did not see the person in time and ran into him.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
Eastbound I-35 in the River Market area was temporarily closed following the incident.
The truck driver did not sustain any injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.