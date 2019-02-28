KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A pedestrian was struck and injured on Thursday afternoon near the Plaza.
According to the police, a man was hit by a vehicle in the area of Cleaver II Boulevard and Oak Street.
The incident happened at 3:40 p.m., according to a witness.
The man sustained serious injuries.
The person driving the vehicle that hit him stayed on the scene.
KCTV5 News is working to gather more information.
