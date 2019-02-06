Pedestrian struck in parking lot of Blue Ridge Elementary School

It happened about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at 6410 Blue Ridge Blvd.

RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was hit in the parking lot of Blue Ridge Elementary School.

A Raytown School District spokeswoman said that the person hit was not a child. 

That pedestrian was a 69-year-old woman and was taken to a nearby hospital. She has life-threatening injuries.

Officers arrived on scene and located the victim, who was in and out of consciousness in the parking lot. 

The vehicle that hit her was a truck salting the icy roads.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with police. 

