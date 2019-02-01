pedestrian struck
(KCTV5 News)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A male pedestrian was struck in northern Kansas City, Missouri on Friday night.

The incident happened at 7 p.m. in the northern part of the city near the intersection of NW 64th Street and N. Chatham Avenue, an area just west of I-29.

When the call was made to 911, it was reported that the victim may have been hit by several vehicles.

KCTV5 News is working to confirm whether the injuries in this incident are life-threatening. Stay with us for updates.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Desk Manager

Digital Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.