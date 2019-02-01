KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A male pedestrian was struck in northern Kansas City, Missouri on Friday night.
The incident happened at 7 p.m. in the northern part of the city near the intersection of NW 64th Street and N. Chatham Avenue, an area just west of I-29.
When the call was made to 911, it was reported that the victim may have been hit by several vehicles.
KCTV5 News is working to confirm whether the injuries in this incident are life-threatening. Stay with us for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.