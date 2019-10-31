INDEPENDENCE, MO. (KCTV) --- A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Thursday evening in Independence, MO.
The wreck happened shortly after 7 p.m. around 23rd Street and Harris.
The injured party was described as conscious and talking to emergency crews on scene.
There's no immediate word of the events that led up to the incident.
