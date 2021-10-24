KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A woman has died after being struck by a car while crossing 40 Highway late Saturday night.
The incident happened just before midnight on the highway west of Hocker Road. Police say the pedestrian, identified as a 51-year-old KCMO woman, was crossing the road in a wheelchair when she was struck by a westbound Honda SUV.
The woman died at the scene.
The driver of the SUV stopped and provided information to investigators. He was released at the scene, pending further investigation.
