A female pedestrian was struck and killed early Sunday morning

 Kimo Hood/KCTV5 News

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) - A pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit and run crash early Sunday morning.

Independence police were called 24 Hwy. and Kiger Rd. at about 5:30 a.m. on a pedestrian struck.

When they arrived, they found a 30-year-old female and she was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred when an unknown vehicle left the roadway and struck her as she was walking along the shoulder.

The driver of the unknown vehicle fled the scene.

The identity of the pedestrian has not been released at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate and ask that if anyone has any information, please call 816-325-7811 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

