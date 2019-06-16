Kansas City, MO (KCTV) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Kansas City's east side.
At about 5:35 a.m., police were called to E. 47th St. and Ridgeway Ave. on a pedestrian struck.
When they arrived, they found a woman lying the eastbound lane of 47th St. and was declared deceased.
A Ford E-150 van was traveling east on 47th St. when it struck the woman.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
