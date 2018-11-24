KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in KC on Saturday.
The incident happened at Cleveland and Truman around 3:40 p.m.
The vehicle involved in the accident was visible at the scene.
KCTV5 News is sending a crew to the scene to gather more information.
