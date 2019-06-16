Generic police line 3
Kansas City, MO (KCTV) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and the vehicle left the scene.

Shortly after 4 a.m., police responded to 31st and Benton on a pedestrian struck call.

The pedestrian was reported to be getting into her vehicle, which was parked along the south edge of 31st St., east of Benton, when a westbound vehicle lost control, crossed the centerline and struck the pedestrian.

The suspect vehicle then backed up and was last seen driving northbound on Benton away from the scene.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with severe leg injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate and if you have any information, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

