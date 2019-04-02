KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are responding after a pedestrian was killed on I-29 near Barry Road.
According to police, the man was struck by a silver SUV. The SUV was then struck by another black vehicle.
Police have not released the identity of the man yet.
Both drivers involved in the crash did stop to render help. Neither of the drivers were hurt.
This is the third deadly crash in the Kansas City area in the last three workdays.
Friday, 3/29 - MO-291 just south of the MO River - pedestrian hit
Monday, 4/1 - NB I-435, wrong way crash at 87th St (Missouri side)
