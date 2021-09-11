KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person is in critical condition after being struck by a car early Saturday morning.
The pedestrian, only identified as a 30-year-old man from Kansas City, reportedly ran into the roadway near E 39th and Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd when they were struck by a GMC van. The incident happened around 5:45 a.m.
He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver stopped at the scene and has been released.
The investigation is still ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.