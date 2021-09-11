Pedestrian struck generic blue
Dan Greenwald, Digital Content Producer

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person is in critical condition after being struck by a car early Saturday morning. 

The pedestrian, only identified as a 30-year-old man from Kansas City, reportedly ran into the roadway near E 39th and Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd when they were struck by a GMC van. The incident happened around 5:45 a.m.

He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver stopped at the scene and has been released. 

The investigation is still ongoing. 

