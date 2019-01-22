KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- We're now more than a month into the partial government shutdown and both President Donald Trump and federal lawmakers are no closer to making a deal now than they were a month ago.
Democrats rejected a deal from Trump that would end the shutdown.
And the president won't sign any deal that doesn't fund his border wall.
Tuesday marks day 32 of the shutdown.
If lawmakers don’t reach a deal by Friday, nearly 1 million federal workers will miss another paycheck.
Many federal workers are now relying on donations and food banks to survive, including some in Kansas City.
Places like JJ's Restaurant is one of the many places in the metro area helping out federal workers during the government shutdown. They say furloughed workers can order a tenderloin burger and fries from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. as long as the shutdown lasts.
Jax Fish House and Oyster Bar on the Country Club Plaza are also offering free meals.
Other places include Harvesters Food Pantry, St. Paul’s Food Pantry, Boulevard Beer and Fazoli’s.
Congress members are also stepping forward to help.
Happening Tuesday, Congressman Emanuel Cleaver and Congresswoman Sharice Davids will be holding a news conference to announce local support for federal workers.
This will include various utility agencies and banking institutions from both sides of the state line that will provide assistance to those affected in ways like setting up repayment plans, and providing low interest loans.
KC Water Services is one of those agencies. They will be offering deferment payments plans on water service bills for federal employees and contractors affected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.