KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- The New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs returned all negative results, allowing their game rescheduled for Monday night to be played.
The team's plane took off shortly after 8 a.m. and is set to arrive in Kansas City around 11:12 a.m. CT.
The NFL postponed the Patriots' game at Kansas City from Sunday after New England quarterback Cam Newton and Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu were added to the COVID-19 reserve list Saturday.
The Patriots wrote on social media Monday morning, “Game day.”
Game day. #NEvsKC | #GoPats pic.twitter.com/nkovuvAHPI— New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 5, 2020
Both teams ordered multiple rounds of COVID-19 tests for the rest of their players, coaches and personnel. All of those tests have come back negative for both teams so far. The Patriots had been waiting for a new round of negative tests Monday morning before departing for Kansas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.