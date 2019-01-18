FILE - At left, in a Dec. 30, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski runs during the second half of an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass. At right, in an Oct. 7, 2018, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Kansas City, Mo. Brady and Mahomes get plenty of attention, but they can’t do it alone. Patriots running back James White tied Darren Sproles’ postseason record with 15 catches in their 41-28 divisional victory over the Chargers, while Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman remain dangerous threats. The Chiefs counter with the pass-catching trio of speedy Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins and sure-handed Travis Kelce.