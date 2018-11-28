LEAWOOD, KS (KCTV) -- The Chiefs are known for having a few tricks up their sleeves on the field but Tuesday, Patrick Mahomes pulled off a surprise off the field for 15 football players.
On Tuesday, football players got a huge surprise when they learned they were going shopping with Patrick Mahomes.
Before this shopping spree began, Mahomes peaked around the corner as football players with KC United posed for a picture. They had no clue NFL MVP contender Patrick Mahomes would slide in behind them.
“It's like so shocking and I feel honored to be able to have this experience,” said Lynisha Daniels, KC United.
“I was like. My heart was just very excited. It started beating real fast,” explained Zaidan Craig, KC United.
Because kids often say what’s on their mind, Mahomes got a critique and praise from the young fans.
“Why do I what? Fumble. Oh I don't know man. It happens sometimes,” voiced Mahomes.
Mahomes helped each kid spend a $125 DICK’s Sporting Goods gift card.
“To get them the things they need to get out there and have fun with their friends is definitely a special experience,” proclaimed Mahomes.
“Not a lot of people meet NFL stars, that’s a very special thing,” explained Ja'Mon Carpenter with KC United.
Mahomes also presented KC United Coach Adrion Roberson with a $5,000 check from DICK’S Sports Matter program. This will help the organization continue to encourage kids to stay active and learn life lessons through sports.
“For some of the kids, that is going to be their way out. That's going to be their way to an education,” said Adrion Roberson, Coach KC United.
Roberson continued to say, “just dream big. Let's dream big. Let's help our kids get to where they have the potential to be.”
“I was that little kid. I was looking up to athletes and I remember those experiences, so I know how much it means,” explained Mahomes.
“That man is awesome. I'm going to say this to the Chiefs offensive line, "Ya'll keep him healthy." Keep healthy that's all I got,” proclaimed Roberson.
The kids KCTV5 talked to Tuesday evening say they'll never forget the night they got to go shopping with Mahomes.
