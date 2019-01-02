KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- 16-month-old Kelly Campbell went to her first Chiefs game in utero.
She hasn’t been back since, because her cancer treatments restrict travel.
When she does finally make it back, there’s no doubt whose name will be most meaningful.
Kelly Campbell is a happy baby despite what she’s been through.
She has spent most of the past 6 months in and out of hospital beds getting treatment for a cancer called neuroblastoma.
“She’s a pretty brave little thing. (Baby leans forward and makes gah gah noises.) Can you tell them how brave you are,” said Courtney Campbell, Kelly’s Mom.
Most of the toddler’s family is in Kansas City, but mom and dad moved to Nashville recently for a job.
Come football season, a friend visited with a Patrick Mahomes tee.
“We already had a Travis Kelce jersey for her but…of course we started putting on that shirt,” Campbell explained.
It became a game day lucky charm that accompanied Kelly even on hospital stays. When her mom posted a photo, she tagged the star quarterback.
Then a signed Patrick Mahomes football came in the mail. It’s now Kelly’s new favorite toy. She’s not yet quite aware that it’s signed by a very special guy.
“Dad likes it a lot,” exclaimed Campbell.
KCTV5 asked the Chiefs about the gift, and they said, it wasn’t them.
Mahomes and his staff found out and sent the ball on their own.
If you would like to see Kelly's Good Vibes Facebook page, click here.
