KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- New, late celebrity additions for Big Slick weekend are Patrick Mahomes, Selena Gomez, Dylan Baker and Becky Ann Baker.
The 10th annual Big Slick weekend to benefit the Cancer Center at Children’s Mercy Hospital will be held June 7-8.
The VIP Show at the Sprint Center will be hosted by the infamous Big Slick hosts Rob Riggle, Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, David Koechner and Eric Stonestreet.
Tickets for the Saturdays Party & Show start at $79 for standard lower level and go up to $200 for premium seats with open bar. Premium seats are already sold out, but you can still purchase tickets.
The VIP show is in addition to the celebrity softball game and bowling tournament.
So far over the years, Big Slick has raised over $8 million for Children’s Mercy Hospital.
