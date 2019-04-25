KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- EA Sports announced Thursday afternoon that Patrick Mahomes will be the cover athlete for Madden NFL 20.
Mahomes will become the first Chiefs player to be placed on the cover of the game.
The quarterback took to his Twitter account to make the official announcement, posting a photo of the cover. EA Sports also made an announcement on Twitter, releasing footage of new features and the cover athlete.
The NEW Face of the Franchise!— Madden NFL 20 (@EAMaddenNFL) April 25, 2019
Feel Like an NFL Superstar in #Madden20
Madden NFL 20 has an expected release date of August 2, 2019. The game will be made for the Playstation 4, Xbox One and PC.
For more updates on the Kansas City Chiefs, follow our team at KCTV5 Locker Room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.