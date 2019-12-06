JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A man and woman were killed in a crash early Friday morning east of Grain Valley.
A separate person also suffered injuries as well.
Jackson County deputies responded about 4 a.m. to Old U.S. Highway 40 just east of Main Street in response to a single-vehicle wreck. Authorities located a man and woman dead at the scene.
A driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Darryl Forte said speeding appears to have been a factor in the crash.
Damage to trees and debris in a pond can be seen at the crash scene, which is near the end of a curve in the road.
