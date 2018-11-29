Smoking Suitcase

In this Saturday Nov. 24, 2018 photograph provided by the Transportation Security Administration, a suitcase is seen smoking at Boston's Logan Airport. The agency in a statement Wednesday, Nov. 28, said the checked baggage screening area was evacuated for 49 minutes on Saturday morning to allow authorities including the state police bomb squad to investigate. The cause was determined to be a lithium battery in an e-cigarette that ignited. 

BOSTON (AP) — The Transportation Security Administration says smoke pouring from a suitcase caused a temporary disruption at Boston's Logan International Airport over the holiday weekend.

The agency in a statement Wednesday said the checked baggage screening area was evacuated for 49 minutes on Saturday morning to allow authorities, including the state police bomb squad, to investigate.

The cause was determined to be a lithium battery in an e-cigarette that ignited.

The passenger, who was heading to Kansas City International Airport, was contacted by authorities and his flight was delayed until the situation was resolved. His name wasn't released.

The TSA screened nearly 57,000 passengers plus their checked and carry-on bags that day.

