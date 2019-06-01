JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A levee in eastern Jackson County has been breached, causing parts of Levasy to flood.
Access to the city of Levasy has been restricted to residents only for safety purposes.
Residents must show proof of residency to enter.
Central Jackson County Fire and Protect had to conduct a water rescue and Missouri State Highway Patrol is assisting.
No injuries have been reported.
