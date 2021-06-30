EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) --- Businesses and apartments on South Street have been evacuated following a partial building collapse.
Police say the south corner of The Royal Hotel collapsed on Wednesday afternoon.
A 50-foot collapse zone has been established and the following streets and sidewalks are closed:
- Thompson and River
- Thompson and South
- Marietta and South
- River and Marietta
- Marietta and Farris
No injuries have been reported.
