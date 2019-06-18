INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- A part time janitor is taking on the mayor of Independence about a controversy that involves the gay pride flag and the confederate flag.
Mark Velder is a part time custodian. His LinkedIn profile says he’s a pastor.
Velder does not appreciate the Mayor of Independence, Eileen Weir, flying a gay pride flag off her balcony, which is city property.
“That flag does not represent me, I keep hearing that flag represents me. It does not. That flag represents people who have surgically removed part of their anatomy because they don’t know what kind of bathroom to go to. That is not me. I am normal, I am normal,” Velder said. “If you are a friend of LGBT, you are an enemy of Jesus Christ. Thank you.”
Some people clapped as Velder walked away from the podium, others shook their heads in disgust.
Weir is obviously double downing on her decision by posting a tweet of the gay pride flag and saying, “Pretty view from my office to start June.”
Pretty view from my office to start June. #indep4all pic.twitter.com/CxzeKgg1qX— Eileen Weir (@weirIndep4) June 4, 2019
“For June, I’m flying the pride flag, in July, I will fly the American flag,” Weir said.
Weir made the decision to fly different flags off her balcony when a recent resolution failed.
“The council voted against that ordinance by a 5-2 vote,” Weir said.
She said the flag shows support for all people in Independence and she supports Velder’s right to publicly disagree.
“It’s completely within his rights to express that opinion,” Weir said.
