Missouri South Carolina Football

Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak (8) looks for an open receiver during the second half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

 AP Photo/Sean Rayford

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is expected to sign a bill next week that will prohibit universities, both private and public, from preventing a student-athlete from compensating off his or her image.

House Bill 297, which is expected to be signed on Tuesday, will also not allow universities from revoking or reducing grants or stipends to student-athletes who are able to profit off their image.

The move comes after the NCAA decided to allow college athletes to earn compensation for use of their name, image or likeness.

The bill received bipartisan support from Republicans and Democrats in the Missouri Legislature.

