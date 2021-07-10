KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is expected to sign a bill next week that will prohibit universities, both private and public, from preventing a student-athlete from compensating off his or her image.
House Bill 297, which is expected to be signed on Tuesday, will also not allow universities from revoking or reducing grants or stipends to student-athletes who are able to profit off their image.
The move comes after the NCAA decided to allow college athletes to earn compensation for use of their name, image or likeness.
The bill received bipartisan support from Republicans and Democrats in the Missouri Legislature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.