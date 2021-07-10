KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) --- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is expected to sign legislation that will ban most chokeholds from police officers and loosen a residency requirement for members of the Kansas City Police Department.
In a press release Friday, Parson announced he would sign this legislation during the upcoming week.
Under the bill, officers will only be allowed to use chokeholds in self-defense.
Another change would allow prosecutors to try to vacate wrongful convictions of the innocent.
However, a key portion of the bill will loosen the residency requirement for members of the KCPD.
Officers will be allowed to live on the Missouri side within 30 miles of response time to Kansas City. Proponents say it could help the Kansas City Police Department recruit additional officers.
According to recent posts on the Kansas City Fraternal of Police's Facebook page, the department is at its lowest staffing level since 1998, and so far this year, over 60 officers have filed paperwork to leave the force.
The bill, which was originally proposed following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, received overwhelming support from both sides of the aisle.
