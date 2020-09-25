Missouri Governor

Gov. Mike Parson, right, smiles along side his wife, Teresa, after being sworn in as Missouri's 57th governor following the resignation of Eric Greitens Friday, June 1, 2018, in Jefferson City, Mo. Parson ascended from lieutenant governor to governor after Greitens stepped down Friday amid investigations of his political and personal life.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

COLUMBIA, MO (KCTV) -- The Missouri governor and his wife will go forward with plans to host a Fall Festival at the Governor's Mansion on Oct. 3, despite both testing positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, First Lady Teresa Parson tweeted out Friday morning.

Gov. Mike Parson's spokeswoman announced Wednesday that Teresa Parson had tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing mild symptoms such as coughing. She and the governor began isolating, and Mike Parson tested positive shortly afterward, despite saying he felt healthy and was experiencing no symptoms.

The governor's spokeswoman announced at the time that all upcoming events involving Mike and Teresa Parson were canceled until further notice, before Teresa Parson tweeted out the information on the Parson Family Fall Festival.

The outdoor event, which is free and open to the public, will feature several vendors, children's activities, and bluegrass musical entertainment, according to a report from the Associated Press.

