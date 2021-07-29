SPRINGFIELD, MO (KCTV) --- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday said local health officials and emergency responders in Springfield, MO., withdrew their request for an Alternate Care Site.
“We appreciate the tremendous work our state health and emergency management teams have been doing. They are working closely with our Springfield-Greene County partners to meet critical health care needs,” Parson said. “The Delta variant remains a very serious concern, and our response efforts continue across Missouri."
Parson and the Springfield-Greene County Health Department agree that the request was removed, but they disagree on the reason why.
Parson said state data indicated that new cases in Springfield fell and hospitalizations stabilized.
Springfield-Greene County Health Director Katie Towns, in a statement, said that's not the case.
Towns said the decision was made after local healthcare partners "moved forward with addressing the very immediate need by building their own capacity through hiring additional staff and repurposing existing spaces" while waiting for state approval.
She also said hospitalizations are not dropping, as 267 hospitalizations were reported on Thursday.
Erik Frederick, the Chief Administrative Officer at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, said in a tweet that cases were "trending back up."
Nearly 90 COVID-19 patients have been transported by ambulance strike teams to areas outside of Springfield, the state reports.
