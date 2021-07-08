KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson visited the Kansas City metro area amidst more concern about the state's COVID-19 situation.
Missouri is considered one of the coronavirus hot spots in the nation as of this week.
Hospitals in Southwest Missouri are overrun with COVID-19 patients to the point of where they are sending some to the metro area.
Parson said, however, the state is not at a tipping point.
“Trying to mislead people like we are in a crisis is totally misleading," Parson said in comments Thursday. "We are not in a crisis mode in this state.”
Missouri is one of the least vaccinated states in the nation, which has gotten the attention of Parson and his office.
The governor said the state has launched a $5 million ad campaign to encourage vaccinations.
Parson also said in the next week or two, his office will be ready to announce a vaccine incentive program.
PARSON TALKS ABOUT DOOR-TO-DOOR CAMPAIGN
Parson also touched on comments President Biden made regarding going door-to-door with promoting vaccines.
Biden says volunteers should go door-to-door in their communities with vaccine information.
Parson disagrees.
“I don’t know what the plan is, but I’ll tell you this, I object to the federal government going door-to-door to anybody’s houses in Missouri if they don’t want that," Parson said.
The governor's office has not heard from The White House concerning the plan.
STATE SAYS VACCINATION DEMAND IS LOW
Missouri is well below the national average for residents who have been vaccinated.
Lisa Cox, communications director for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, said the state is not planning any additional mass vaccination clinics.
"Smaller clinics are still occurring throughout the state daily at the local level," she said.
- In Missouri the average is below 40 percent.
- Springfield sits at 33.7 percent.
- Kansas City is 37.4 percent vaccinated.
- St. Louis has the highest rate, 43.6 percent.
