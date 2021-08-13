KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Nearly 500,000 entries were made in the Missouri Vaccine Incentive Program.
The first drawing was set for Friday.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said the total number was 495,296.
“MO VIP is playing a role in driving up vaccinations in our state,” Parson said in a statement. “As Governor, I have worked hard to ensure that vaccines are widely available to all Missourians and focused on encouraging our citizens to get the facts from trusted experts. We’re excited to celebrate the winners and their choice to become vaccinated against COVID-19.”
Parson said that over 300,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered since the program was launched in late July.
