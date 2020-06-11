KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said the state will be fully opened for business beginning next week.
Parson said the state will move to Phase 2 on June 16, 2020.
"It's up to us to take person responsibility for our actions," Parson said. "The health and safety for all Missourians will be our top priority."
Parson said the state has accelerated testing and is prepared to deal with any outbreaks.
