KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- While some health experts and government officials nationally are trying to discourage large public gatherings for the holidays, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said his state will not go in that direction.
"Christmas is coming and as Governor of the State of Missouri, I am not going to mandate who goes in the front door of you home," Parson said.
Parson is still encouraging Missourians to wear a mask, wash hands and continue a commitment to social distancing.
However, he said the state will not attempt to regulate holiday gatherings.
"Government has no business going through the front door of your homes to decide how many members of your family are there, how many are not," Parson said.
Cornavirus cases in the State of Missouri have gone down in recent days, according to The New York Times' daily tracker.
"We are now well past the two week mark since Thanksgiving, and we are thankful that Missouri did not experience a surge in cases following the holiday," Parson said. "While we are still experiencing a high volume of cases, our numbers have been stabilizing."
