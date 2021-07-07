KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Earlier this week, President Joe Biden suggested that there might need to be a "door to door" campaign in order to get more Americans vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said on Wednesday that sort of campaign would not be encouraged or welcomed in Missouri.
"I have directed our health department to let the federal government know that sending government employees or agents door-to-door to compel vaccination would NOT be an effective OR a welcome strategy in Missouri," Parson tweeted.
Parson, who has been vaccinated, said he is encouraging everyone in the state to get vaccinated to "protect themselves and those around them."
"Our health department will continue to deliver and encourage fact-based, health-driven messages from trusted medical experts and community partners," Parson said.
Biden's comments this week came as the country is closing some of the mass vaccination sites it had used earlier this year:
Because here’s the deal: We are continuing to wind down the mass vaccination sites that did so much in the spring to rapidly vaccinate those eager to get their first shot — and their second shot, for that matter, if they needed a second.
Now we need to go to community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood, and oftentimes, door to door — literally knocking on doors — to get help to the remaining people protected from the virus.
Look, equity, equality — it remains at the heart of our responsibility of ensuring that communities that are the hardest hit by the virus have the information and the access to get vaccinated.
