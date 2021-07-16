KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said this week that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rejected the state's proposal for a vaccine incentive program.
On a visit this month to the metro area, Parson told KCTV5 the state was planning an incentive program.
But this week, that was halted, the governor said.
“The CDC didn’t accept our plan, which is just totally ridiculous that they would turn us down with Missouri in the situation we’re in right now," Parson said. "So, I think it’s just another obvious problem with the CDC."
Details of what was in the incentive plan are not known at this time.
However, a CDC official said they reviewed the plan and returned it to the state because it didn’t meet CDC’s guidelines for use of the specific federal funds the state wanted to draw from for this project.
About 46 percent of the state has initiated its vaccination process, which is nearly 10 percent below the national average.
