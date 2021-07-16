Election 2020 Governor Missouri

In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a news conference in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said this week that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rejected the state's proposal for a vaccine incentive program.

On a visit this month to the metro area, Parson told KCTV5 the state was planning an incentive program.

But this week, that was halted, the governor said.

“The CDC didn’t accept our plan, which is just totally ridiculous that they would turn us down with Missouri in the situation we’re in right now," Parson said. "So, I think it’s just another obvious problem with the CDC."

Details of what was in the incentive plan are not known at this time.

However, a CDC official said they reviewed the plan and returned it to the state because it didn’t meet CDC’s guidelines for use of the specific federal funds the state wanted to draw from for this project.

About 46 percent of the state has initiated its vaccination process, which is nearly 10 percent below the national average.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.